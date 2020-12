"Uncle Dooney" 30 of Reston departed this life November 24, 2020. Remains rest with Owens Funeral Svcs (Fredericksburg) where funeral services will be held 1pm Saturday December 5, 2020. with a public viewing one hour prior to service. online condolence



Julian Martin"Uncle Dooney" 30 of Reston departed this life November 24, 2020. Remains rest with Owens Funeral Svcs (Fredericksburg) where funeral services will be held 1pm Saturday December 5, 2020. with a public viewing one hour prior to service. online condolence Owensfuneralservices.com

Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 4, 2020.