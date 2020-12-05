Travis Daniel Corker
Travis Daniel Corker, 54, of Fredericksburg, passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 from cancer. He was born on May 30, 1966 in Alexandria, the son of James Vincent Corker and Sarah Kincaid Corker.
Travis was a graduate of T.C. Williams High School in Alexandria and studied theatre at Tarkio College in Tarkio, MO. He participated for many years in regional community theatre productions. He also performed professionally at the Lazy Susan Dinner Theatre in Woodbridge and Riverside Center for the Performing Arts in Fredericksburg.
He was a natural performer. Some of his earliest experience came while singing at family gatherings while his father played guitar. Travis had a beautiful singing voice with a rich, smooth vocal style.
Travis was a sweet and gentle man. Those who knew him loved his sense of humor, laughter, energy and devotion to family and friends. His kindness and concern for others was a gift, and he touched many people in his too brief life.
He is survived by his father, Vincent Corker (Patsy Bell); brother James Vincent "Jay" Corker, Jr.; sister Kelli Corker Embrey (Warren); several nieces and nephews; and a large, loving extended family. Travis was preceded in death by his mother Sarah Corker.
A private memorial will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 5, 2020.