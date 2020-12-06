Janet Clark
Janet Rush Clark, 83, of Spotsylvania County, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 2, 2020.
She was a secretary at Spotswood Elementary School for 33 years. Janet was a member of the Pythian Sisters, Virginia Temple 1 since 1977. She was a dedicated member of St. George's Episcopal Church in Fredericksburg and St. Anne's in Seminole, FL. Janet was kind to everyone, and made friends easily everywhere she went.
Janet is survived by her son, Ricky Wax (Linda); two grandchildren, Krystal and Brittany; two great-grandchildren, Payton and Easton; her nephews, John Rush (Leslie), Alan Rush (Sharon), and Brian Rush (Laura); and other loving extended family. In addition to her family, she leaves behind her dearest friends, Maggie, Margaret, Diane, Dorothy, and Belle.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob; her son, David; as well as her parents, Carroll and Eleanor Rush; and her brother, Tody and his wife, Shirley.
A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Found and Sons Funeral Chapels, 10719 Courthouse Road, Fredericksburg. Interment will follow in Quantico National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. George's Episcopal Church,
Online condolences may be shared with her family at foundandsons.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 6, 2020.