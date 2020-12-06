Brenda Sue Bradley Matsuda
Brenda Sue Bradley Matsuda, (79), of Locust Grove, VA, passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at her home. Brenda is survived by her husband, Seigo "Matt" Matsuda of Locust Grove, VA., her twin sister Linda Bradley Santo (Rocco) of New Port Richey, Florida, her brothers Ron Bradley (Kathy) of St. Petersburg, Florida and Roger Bradley (Nancy) of Longwood, Florida, her son Gregory Large (Robyn Creel) of Oak Island, North Carolina, her step son Mathew Matsuda (Janet) of Woodbridge, Virginia, and her four grandsons; Skylor, Mason, Carson, and Bryson Matsuda. Brenda enjoyed bowling and loved her church, Wilderness Baptist in Spotsylvania, VA. Services will be private with the family due to COVID restrictions at Quantico National Cemetery. Online condolences and fond memories of Brenda may be offered to the family at www.laurelhillfuneralhome.com
.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 6, 2020.