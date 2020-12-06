Charles Calvin Patrick
MSgt Charles Calvin Patrick, USAF Retired, 89, of Lake of the Woods near Fredericksburg, VA, passed away peacefully on November 25, 2020. The family will hold a private service with full military honors at the Culpeper National Cemetery on November 9, 2020, at 2:00 PM.
"Cal" Patrick was born on March 22, 1931, to Fird and Hattie Patrick at the foot of Stone Mountain, Georgia. Cal was raised on a farm in Manchester, Georgia, He enjoyed sports and playing football with his older brother William "Bill" Patrick, and he graduated from Manchester High School in 1949 with his sister, Hattie Patrick Bennett. Upon graduation, Cal joined the Air Force and was stationed at Sheppard Air Force Base in Wichita Falls, Texas. In 1952, Cal met the love of his life, Norma "Peggy" Dean and had two sons, Richard & Ronald.
In 1961 Cal joined the Freemasons in Wichita Falls, Texas. After several moves between the US & Europe, Cal and Peggy moved to Yorktown, VA, to raise their family. Cal and Peggy both worked at Langley AFB, where Peggy had a 20-year career with NASA. In 1973 Cal continued his education at Christopher Newport College, where he earned a bachelor's degree in Business Administration. Cal loved sports, during 1967- 1973 he coached & refereed for the Virginia High School League (VHSL) in the Peninsula area.
Cal continued his career at the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA), while Peggy retired from NASA in 1986. In 1989 Cal and Peggy relocated to the Lake of the Woods community near Fredericksburg, Virginia, to be close to their two sons in Northern Virginia. Cal and Peggy enjoyed life on the water, golfing, woodworking, and spending time with friends and family. Cal was proud of his 21 years of military service, including his lifelong brotherhood with the 401st Tactical Fighter Wing.
In 1995 Cal received the "Distinguished Career Award" for 35 years of combined service in the Air Force and the DLA. During his Air Force career, Cal served as a drill sergeant for incoming cadets and as Flight Line Chief before retiring as a Master Sergeant. During his time with DLA in the early 90s, Cal was one of the project managers who oversaw the construction of Air Force One.
In 2017 Cal relocated to Fairfax, Virginia, close to his son Richard (Rick) and family. He lived at the Gardens of Fair Oaks assisted living community, where he was lovingly cared for until his death.
Cal was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 50 years, Norma "Peggy" Patrick in 2002; his second wife of 12 years, Maribess Patrick in 2016 and his older brother William "Bill" Patrick who passed away Oct 2020.
Cal is survived by his sister, Hattie Bennett of Manchester, Georgia; his sons Richard Patrick (Dianne) and Ronald Patrick (Robin); his beloved grandchildren, Alexandra Patrick, Maxwell Patrick, and Hannah Patrick; and a great many of the beloved Patrick and Dean extended family.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to one of the following organizations:
The Dementia Society of America
, PO Box 600 Doylestown, PA 18901 (www.dementiasociety.org
) or The Wounded Warrior Project
, PO Box 758516 Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 (woundedwarriorproject.org
)
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 6, 2020.