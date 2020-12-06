John J. Tait
John Tait passed away on December 2, 2020. John lived a fulfilling life as a loving husband and father. He will be remembered for his loving and generous spirit.
Funeral Services will be held 9:ooam Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service, Stafford. Interment will follow at Quantico National Cemetery
Online condolences may be sent to mullinsthompsonstafford.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 6, 2020.