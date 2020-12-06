Gertrude "Trudy" Payne



went to be with the Lord on December 4, 2020 at the age of ninety-eight. She is survived by her daughter, Jane-Elizabeth ("JP") Payne, her son, Stuart ("Stukie") Payne, Jr. (wife, Janet), six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, three grand-dogs, and uncountable friends. Trudy was the devoted wife of Stuart H. Payne. She loved to laugh, share unselfishly, listen to music, and sip an Old Forester bourbon. Often called "Moma" or "Tru-Tru," she was loved by many. She had a contagious smile, and a compassionate heart. She joins her parents Ernest and Elizabeth, and brothers Ellis and Harold, and her husband in heavenly peace. A life celebration will be held at Nelsen Funeral Home in Ashland on December 9th at 11:00 a.m. A graveside service will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Fredericksburg at 2:00 p.m. She will be missed.



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 6, 2020.