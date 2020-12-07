Menu
Jennifer Pleasants Webner
Jennifer Pleasants Webner, 68, passed peacefully at her home in Bumpass on December 2, 2020. She was a member of Rouzie's Chapel UMC and devoted to her faith.

She is preceded in death by her father, William Bryan Pleasants; mother, Mildred Pleasants; brother, Donnie Pleasants.

Jennifer is survived by her husband of 47 years, Johnny; son, Ted Webner (Lynn); daughter, Susie Anhold (Ben); daughter, Emily Webner; 5 grandchildren; JT, Nate and Zack Webner; Jacob and Aubrey Anhold.

Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic, a private graveside memorial service will be held at the family cemetery on Pine Lodge Farm, Bumpass.

Condolences or flowers may be sent to Lacy Funeral Home by Wednesday, December 9, 2020;

Guestbook available at lacyfuneral.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 7, 2020.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
