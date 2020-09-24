Linda Suzanne von Kelsch Linda Suzanne von Kelsch, age 73, a resident of Stafford County for 41 years, passed away at her home on September 17, 2020. She had heroically fought a battle against cancer for the past three years with a determination and bravery that were an example to all around her. Linda was born January 19, 1947 in Long Branch, New Jersey to Samuel and Leona Gordon. After high school, she attended and graduated from Boston University with a Bachelor of Science in Psychology. She also met the man who would be her husband for 51 years. Linda was a person of exceptional intelligence with wide ranging interests. A voracious reader, she devoured books on science, literature, and history. However, her fine intellect was matched with a sensitive and caring nature that enabled her to be a friend and counselor to so many others. For many years, she was a reference librarian at the Porter Branch of the Central Rappahannock Regional Library. She often said that one of the best aspects of the job was that every day she got to meet wonderful people and it gave her great satisfaction to be able to help them. She was also very active in artistic rubber stamping and had several of her creations published in national journals. However, it was in her family that she found her greatest happiness. She always believed that the crowning achievements of her life were her three daughters and her marriage. While a small woman physically, she was a giant when it came to loving her husband and children, and that love was returned by them. She was the one that kept everyone on the right track. She was the heart and soul of the family. She was pre-deceased by her brother, Steven Gordon, of Bradenton, Florida. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Hank von Kelsch, her daughter Amy Rebecca von Kelsch and her partner Ben Nicolls of Marietta, Georgia, her daughter Abigail Dawn von Kelsch and her husband Chad Omweg of Baltimore, Maryland, her daughter Elizabeth Briar von Kelsch of Richmond, Virginia, her three grandchildren, Sydney Smith, Axel and Sebastian Omweg-von Kelsch, her brother and his wife, Harold and Rona Gordon of Ocean, New Jersey, all of her sisters in law who considered her a sibling, and many nieces and nephews. Her presence will be sorely missed by all who knew her. A visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 29 at Covenant Funeral Service, Stafford Chapel, with a service in her honor to follow in Quantico National Cemetery. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in her name to the Porter Branch of the Central Rappahannock Regional Library. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com .