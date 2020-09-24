Menu
Search
Menu
The Free Lance - Star
The Free Lance - Star HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
William J. "Bill" Legge III
1940 - 2020
BORN
1940
DIED
2020
William J. "Bill" Legge, IIIWilliam James "Bill" Legge III, 80, went to his Heavenly Home on September 19, 2020.Bill was a proud Navy Veteran and family man who had lived in the Fredericksburg area for the past 50 years. He was also a longtime member of Kingdom Baptist Church in Fredericksburg.He is survived by his wife of over 59 years, Jean Gray Legge; son Mark and his wife Annette of Stafford, son David of San Antonio, TX; granddaughter Marlee; and a number of nieces and nephews.The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm on Monday, September 28 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A funeral service will be held at noon on Tuesday, September 29 at the funeral home.In lieu of flowers, please donate to Shriners Children's Hospital or Spotsylvania Animal Shelter in his name.Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.