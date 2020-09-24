William J. "Bill" Legge, III William James "Bill" Legge III, 80, went to his Heavenly Home on September 19, 2020. Bill was a proud Navy Veteran and family man who had lived in the Fredericksburg area for the past 50 years. He was also a longtime member of Kingdom Baptist Church in Fredericksburg. He is survived by his wife of over 59 years, Jean Gray Legge; son Mark and his wife Annette of Stafford, son David of San Antonio, TX; granddaughter Marlee; and a number of nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm on Monday, September 28 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A funeral service will be held at noon on Tuesday, September 29 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Shriners Children's Hospital or Spotsylvania Animal Shelter in his name. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com .