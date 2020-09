James Lucas



Passed away quietly in his home on Sat. Sept. 19, surrounded by his family. He will be greatly missed. Funeral services will be Sat. Sept. 26, 11:30am at Woodlawn Cemetery, 6329 E. Va. Beach Blvd. Norfolk. Viewing today, Fri. Sept. 25th, 5pm-7pm



Fitchett Funeral Home 1821 East Liberty Street Chesapeake, VA 23324