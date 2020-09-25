Robbie, your mother was a delightful neighbor. We would chat when I was walking the road for exercise, sometimes walking together. I loved her wisdom and humor. She gave me some of her cuttings from her hostess and other plants. She showed me her paintings and family pictures around the house and would tell me about her family, especially your girls. She and Julie visited my home as well and I showed them my family pictures and treasures. I know her heart broke when Julie passed away so unexpectedly. I know you took great care of her during this last season of her life. She was just a special lady, and I will fondly remember our times together.

Sharee Skinner Neighbor September 13, 2020