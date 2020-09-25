George Ernest May Jr.



George Ernest May Jr., 47 of Stafford passed away at Mary Washington Hospital on Monday, September 21, 2020.



He is survived by his wife, Carolanne; daughter, Sarah Nichole May; son, Christian McKenzie; mother, Doris May; grandmother, Roberta Sudduth, grandson, Liam Brett as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.



A funeral Service will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Mullins and Thompson Funeral Service, Stafford Chapel at 1:00 pm, with the family receiving friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Stafford Memorial Park.



