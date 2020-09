Jack JeterBenjamin "Jack" Jeter, 84, passed September 21, 2020. He is survived by his three daughters, Deborah Jeter, Betty Pruden, and Patricia Loving. His two granddaughters Emily Loving and Kristine Loving and his great granddaughter Kameron Loving. The viewing will be Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Storke Funeral Home in Bowling Green from 6-8pm. Private family funeral will follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the National Wildlife Federation in memoriam.