William Battle Cole Jr.
1940 - 2020
BORN
1940
DIED
September 20, 2020
William B. Cole Jr.

William Battle (Bill) Cole Jr., age 80, of Montross, VA and Sarasota, FL and formerly of Alexandria, VA died Sunday, September 20, 2020. He was born in Bluefield, WV, son of William Battle Cole and Nancy Randolph Cheely.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara Jane Kervick, and sons William Battle Cole III (Megan Allan) of Arlington, VA and Patrick Collins Cole (Erika Jewel) of Swansea, MA.

Memorial donations can be made to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation (www.cbf.org) or Southeastern Guide Dogs (www.guidedogs.org).
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
GUEST BOOK
