James Slattery
James Slattery, 61, of Fredericksburg, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at his home with his family by his side.
Born in Mojave, California at Edwards Air Force Base, Jim grew up in Northern Virginia. He graduated from Garfield High School and entered the United States Army in 1977. Upon discharge, Jim was employed by the Federal Government. He began as a calibration technician and after 22 years became an Information Technology Specialist, concluding 41 years of service to our nation.
Jim was married to Christine on October 29, 1994. Together they were blessed with two daughters, Elizabeth Mueller (Zack) and Catherine. During his lifetime, Jim found pleasure in riding his motorcycle, fixing cars, travel and fishing. His greatest joy was time with family and friends. People were always on Jim's agenda. As his cancer evolved from active to remission and back again, he found himself connecting with other patients telling them that he was "living with cancer" not "dying of cancer" and the same was true for them. He brought that powerful testimony of comfort to many, including those who do not have cancer.
Jim found his greatest spiritual comfort in knowing that Christ was his savior and that his worn-out body was a temporary shell housing an amazing, forgiven soul that lives eternally because of Christ's victory. Jim hoped others would know this same peace and salvation in Christ as he looks forward to seeing us all on the day of the great resurrection.
Due to COVID-19, all arrangements are private. His final resting place will be Culpeper National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to Redeemer Lutheran Church, 5120 Harrison Road, Fredericksburg, VA 224087 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
at https://www.stjude.org/donate
in memory of Jim Slattery are requested by his family.
.