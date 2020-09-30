Aaron L. Wilson



Aaron L. Wilson, 59, passed away on September 18, 2020.



He was predeceased by his father, James W. Wilson.



He is survived by his wife, Onetha Diggs-Wilson; children, Alicia Kay and Latesha Kay; mother, Mary Jane Wilson; siblings, Dorothy Wilson, James Wilson, Edward Wilson (Josephine) and Vernon Wilson; granddaughter, Paris Kay and a host of other relatives.



A viewing will be held at A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 12 PM followed by a funeral service at 2 PM. Interment will be held at Third Mount Zion Baptist Church Cemetery.

