Alan Hill
Alan "Tex" Jeffrey Hill, age 69, passed away Saturday, March 6, 2021.
He was born on June 7, 1951 in Hollister, CA to the late Richard and Catherine Hill.
Alan is survived by his partner, Isabel Hicks; his sister, Janice Wiseman of Sacramento California; and his brothers, Ron Hill of Pennsylvania, Mike Hill of Alameda, CA and Matt Hill of Oregon.
He was the oldest of five children and was a very loving and devoted son and brother.
Mr. Hill served over 20 years in the U.S Navy and was a proud "Seabee". He was an Equipment Operator Chief (EOC).
He was passionate about Rodeos and Bull Fights; he watched them both live and on TV. He religiously did crossword puzzles every day.
Mr. Hill's inurnment will take place at Quantico National Cemetery on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at 11:00am.
Online condolences may be made at Mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Mar. 27, 2021.