A. L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home - Fredericksburg
200 Butternut Drive
Fredericksburg, VA
Alberta Bennett
Alberta Bennett, 83, of Spotsylvania, VA, passed away on September 28, 2021.
She is survived by her children, Sonya Turner and Kevin Turner; and a host of other relatives.
A viewing will be held at A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home on Friday, October 8, 2021, from 5 PM to 7 PM and one hour before the funeral service. A funeral service will be held at A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at 11 AM.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Oct. 7, 2021.
A. L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home - Fredericksburg
200 Butternut Drive, Fredericksburg, VA
Oct
9
Viewing
10:00a.m.
A. L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home - Fredericksburg
200 Butternut Drive, Fredericksburg, VA
Oct
9
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
A. L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home - Fredericksburg
200 Butternut Drive, Fredericksburg, VA
Funeral services provided by:
A. L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home - Fredericksburg
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by A. L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home - Fredericksburg.
18 Entries
Amanda Morton
October 10, 2021
I am going to miss you so much! Playing cards listening to music ,loving us some Barry White...and eating that yummy tuna fish u made with love and deviled eggs!! Love you and my condolences to the family much love to you all!
Carol Merritt
Friend
October 6, 2021
To my family and friends, may the love of God keep you in his loving care as you go through your time of bereavement. I will miss her kindness, her smile, and her presence.
Frances Wright
Friend
October 5, 2021
I was so sorry to hear of the passing of Alberta she was a beautiful person. She will be missed. Gods Blessings to her family and friends.
Carolyn Sample
Friend
October 5, 2021
To the Family & Friends of Alberta: You're in my thoughts and prayers during this time. I lift you up to God and ask Him to comfort you and heal your hearts of grief..... letting you enjoy your memories of her. I know you'll miss her deeply but we can rejoice in the knowledge that she believed in the promises of God and accepted Jesus as her Savior. She and I joked but had some serious conversations too. We can be grateful for her Christian testimony and the life she lived.
Chee-Chee (Davis) Johnson
Friend
October 4, 2021
Family and Friends of Alberta, I send condolences to you at this time. I was saddened to hear of Alberta's passing. I lift your family up in prayer and trust that God will comfort your hearts. May memories make your grief easier to bear.
Diane (Fat Cat'sMom) (Davis) Shepherd
Friend
October 4, 2021
We are sending sincere condolences to the family. May God continue to keep you in His care.
Rev. Baron & Deaconess Judeaette Braswell
October 2, 2021
We been friends for years god got u know no more pain now u wirh your husband thank u for all u done for ne and mine love u forever Roslyn
Roslyn Woolfolk
Friend
October 2, 2021
Sincere condolences to the Family and Loved Ones of Ms Alberta. Praying God's Divine Comfort during this time
Rowena Vanessa Coleman
October 1, 2021
My condolences to Sonya, kevin sorry for the lost of your mom ,
Patrice Lewis
Family
October 1, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.Aunt Alberta you will be Missed❤
Madelene Anderson
Family
September 30, 2021
To: Sonya&Kevin, So sorry for your loss. Praying that God will give you the strength to get through . Much Love Always! Joe Brown and Family
Joseph Brown,Sr
Family
September 30, 2021
Stephanie Taylor-Saunders
Friend
September 30, 2021
To the family of Alberta, what a wonderful sweet woman. Alberta will be missed!!! May God give you strength during this difficult time. I love you all!!!! Tammy Parker-Hamn
Tammy Hamn
Friend
September 30, 2021
Xavier & Vonnie Lewis
Family
September 30, 2021
Sending love and prayers to family
Brenda Evans
Friend
September 29, 2021
To: Sona/Kevin I am so sorry for your loss, keep your heads up because you both and those grandkids were the light of her life. Alberta was a loving and wonderful person, I will miss her dearly. Love Netta
Burnetta Chew
Friend
September 29, 2021
On behalf of A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home, we express our deepest condolences during this difficult time. We extend continued prayers of strength and comfort. Our thoughts are with your family.