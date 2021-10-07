Alberta Bennett



Alberta Bennett, 83, of Spotsylvania, VA, passed away on September 28, 2021.



She is survived by her children, Sonya Turner and Kevin Turner; and a host of other relatives.



A viewing will be held at A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home on Friday, October 8, 2021, from 5 PM to 7 PM and one hour before the funeral service. A funeral service will be held at A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at 11 AM.



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Oct. 7, 2021.