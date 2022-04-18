Menu
Alexandra E. Tierney
1942 - 2022
BORN
1942
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Covenant Funeral Service
4801 Jefferson Davis Highway
Fredericksburg, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Graveside service
Apr, 22 2022
10:00a.m.
Laurel Hill Memorial Park
Alexandra E. Tierney

Alexandra E. "Sandy" Tierney, 80, of Spotsylvania passed away on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at home. She was born on January 21, 1942 to the late Donald and Evanal Grosvenor.

Sandy was born and raised in Newport, Rhode Island with the love of the ocean. She also enjoyed the beaches in Virginia and North Carolina. Sandy spent many years volunteering and working at Fredericksburg City Schools. She was an avid reader and a soccer fan.

Survivors include her husband of 59 years, Michael Tierney; children Todd Tierney and his wife Nikki of Gloucester MA, Christopher Tierney of Washington D.C., and Catherine Tierney of Fredericksburg VA; grandchildren Noah, Jillian, Grace, Zoe, Maddie, Christopher Tierney, and Caden Wright; and sister Melissa Grosvenor of San Francisco, CA.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 22, 2022 at Laurel Hill Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Rappahannock United Way Alice Program.

Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Apr. 18, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May God´s loving kindness help help you and your family through this very difficult time. Matthew 5:4
Lora
April 15, 2022
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Rena
April 15, 2022
