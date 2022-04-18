Alexandra E. Tierney
Alexandra E. "Sandy" Tierney, 80, of Spotsylvania passed away on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at home. She was born on January 21, 1942 to the late Donald and Evanal Grosvenor.
Sandy was born and raised in Newport, Rhode Island with the love of the ocean. She also enjoyed the beaches in Virginia and North Carolina. Sandy spent many years volunteering and working at Fredericksburg City Schools. She was an avid reader and a soccer fan.
Survivors include her husband of 59 years, Michael Tierney; children Todd Tierney and his wife Nikki of Gloucester MA, Christopher Tierney of Washington D.C., and Catherine Tierney of Fredericksburg VA; grandchildren Noah, Jillian, Grace, Zoe, Maddie, Christopher Tierney, and Caden Wright; and sister Melissa Grosvenor of San Francisco, CA.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 22, 2022 at Laurel Hill Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Rappahannock United Way Alice Program.
Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com
.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Apr. 18, 2022.