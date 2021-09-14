Alfred S. "Zip" Altman
Alfred S. "Zip" Altman, passed peacefully on 9.9.2021, age 91.
Zip served his country as a United States Marine from 1953 – 1959 and was retired from Goodwin Brothers Lumber Company. He also served from over 40 years on the Spotsylvania County Board of Zoning Appeals.
Zip was an avid sports fan. When he wasn't watching the Redskins or UVA, he was coaching Spotsylvania Little League or following American Legion Post 320 or Spotsylvania High School Baseball and Football.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Shirley Altman and children, Debbie Morris (Bruce), Kevin Altman (Jodi), Karen Altman, and grandchildren Lisa Morris, Michael Morris, Joshua Altman, Joseph Altman and great-grandson John Morris. He is also survived by siblings Kay Gentry (Walter), Ranny Altman (Debbie), Roy Altman (Virginia) and Reese Altman (Patricia) and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Mango Dick and Allene Altman; sisters Faye Altman, Doris Kube and Phyllis Altman; brothers Merritt Altman, Ted Altman, Tucker Altman, Ward Altman, Cecil Altman and Harold Altman.
Zip always had a smile or his face and joke ready to share. He was a friend to all and he will be greatly missed.
Visitation will be at 11:00am on Friday, September 17 at Mount Herman Church with graveside service to follow at noon.
Donations can be made to Mine Run Volunteer Fire Department and American Legion Post 320.
An online guestbook available at johnsoncares.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Sep. 14, 2021.