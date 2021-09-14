Menu
Alfred S. "Zip" Altman
Alfred S. "Zip" Altman, passed peacefully on 9.9.2021, age 91.

Zip served his country as a United States Marine from 1953 – 1959 and was retired from Goodwin Brothers Lumber Company. He also served from over 40 years on the Spotsylvania County Board of Zoning Appeals.

Zip was an avid sports fan. When he wasn't watching the Redskins or UVA, he was coaching Spotsylvania Little League or following American Legion Post 320 or Spotsylvania High School Baseball and Football.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Shirley Altman and children, Debbie Morris (Bruce), Kevin Altman (Jodi), Karen Altman, and grandchildren Lisa Morris, Michael Morris, Joshua Altman, Joseph Altman and great-grandson John Morris. He is also survived by siblings Kay Gentry (Walter), Ranny Altman (Debbie), Roy Altman (Virginia) and Reese Altman (Patricia) and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Mango Dick and Allene Altman; sisters Faye Altman, Doris Kube and Phyllis Altman; brothers Merritt Altman, Ted Altman, Tucker Altman, Ward Altman, Cecil Altman and Harold Altman.

Zip always had a smile or his face and joke ready to share. He was a friend to all and he will be greatly missed.

Visitation will be at 11:00am on Friday, September 17 at Mount Herman Church with graveside service to follow at noon.

Donations can be made to Mine Run Volunteer Fire Department and American Legion Post 320.

An online guestbook available at johnsoncares.com.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Sep. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
17
Visitation
11:00a.m.
Mount Herman Church
VA
Sep
17
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
VA
Karen I am so sorry to hear about your fathers passing. He was a great man. I have fond memories of spending time with you and your family when we were young. My heart and prayers go out to you and your family during this difficult time.
Dawn McKinney
Friend
September 16, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of Zip's passing. Years ago, My dad loved to stop by the shop & talk cars with him any chance he got. Zip will be missed by so many . My thoughts & prayers for you all. May God bless & comfort you in this time of sorrow.
Kathy Herndon Padgett
Friend
September 15, 2021
