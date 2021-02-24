Alfred Beazley
Alfred W. Beazley, 89, of Milford died Monday, February 22, 2021. He was a lifetime resident of Caroline County, retired from Lancar and a well-known tobacco farmer. Survivors include his five children, Lilly Wade (Pete), Brenda Sanford (Paul), Stephen Beazley (Nancy), Dorothy Adcock and Tammy Gouldman; eleven grandchildren, Brandy, Ashley, Jaime, Jessica, Caroline, Joshua, Mariah, Jimmy, Caleb, Melissa and Robey; and ten great grandchildren. A funeral service will be held 2:00 pm Thursday, February 25, 2021 at Storke Funeral Home, Bowling Green with Rev. Kevin James officiating. A private burial will follow in Lakewood Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. Sign register book online www.storkefuneralhome.com
.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Feb. 24, 2021.