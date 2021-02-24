Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Free Lance - Star
The Free Lance - Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Alfred Beazley
FUNERAL HOME
Storke Funeral Home-Bowling Green Chapel
111 South Main Street
Bowling Green, VA
Alfred Beazley

Alfred W. Beazley, 89, of Milford died Monday, February 22, 2021. He was a lifetime resident of Caroline County, retired from Lancar and a well-known tobacco farmer. Survivors include his five children, Lilly Wade (Pete), Brenda Sanford (Paul), Stephen Beazley (Nancy), Dorothy Adcock and Tammy Gouldman; eleven grandchildren, Brandy, Ashley, Jaime, Jessica, Caroline, Joshua, Mariah, Jimmy, Caleb, Melissa and Robey; and ten great grandchildren. A funeral service will be held 2:00 pm Thursday, February 25, 2021 at Storke Funeral Home, Bowling Green with Rev. Kevin James officiating. A private burial will follow in Lakewood Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Sign register book online www.storkefuneralhome.com.

Published by The Free Lance - Star on Feb. 24, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
25
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Storke Funeral Home-Bowling Green Chapel
111 South Main Street P.O. Box 920, Bowling Green, VA
Feb
25
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Storke Funeral Home-Bowling Green Chapel
111 South Main Street P.O. Box 920, Bowling Green, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Storke Funeral Home-Bowling Green Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Storke Funeral Home-Bowling Green Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.