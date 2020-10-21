Alfred Newton
Alfred "Gordon" Newton 83 of White Oak (formally of King George) passed away on Saturday October 17, 2020. Survivors include his 3 sons, Don(Sherry) of King George, Dennis(Linda) of Massaponax and David of Chesapeake and daughter, Karen(John) of Sparta. He had 4 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren, 2 sisters, Shirley and Betty. He was preceded in death by his wife Ruby Rogers, brother Bobby, granddaughter, Kelly and his parents Archie and Esther Newton. He was a lifelong waterman and a caretaker for 23 years for Mrs. Smoot at Caledon. He liked to hunt & fish and he also like to joke and kid around with everyone. A funeral service will be held 11:00 am Fri., Oct. 23, 2020 Storke Funeral Home, King George. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in Historyland Memorial Park, King George. Memorial condolences may be left at www.storkefuneralhome.com
