Alice Johnson



Alice Louise Johnson, age 86, passed away peacefully September 19, 2021. She was born in October 1934 in Wilkinsburg, PA to Arthur and Violet Widney and lived the majority of her life in Fairfax and Ladysmith, VA. She was known in the community as "Ms. Alice". She was married to Jack Johnson for 34 years who preceded her in death in 2009.



Alice was active with the Daughters of the American Revolution and The Salvation Army. Woman's Auxiliary. Her hobbies included sewing, crocheting, knitting, jigsaw puzzles and crafts. She also enjoyed attending yard sales, auctions and flea markets.



Alice is survived by her sisters Dorothy Lyons and Virginia (Ginny) McCann and her brother Bill Widney, and 5 daughters and Sons-in-law, Linda and Brian Dodds, Karen and Alton Fountain, Janet Gormley, Donna and Greg Lannes and Laura and Wade Rhinehart as well as 13 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.



Please join us in celebrating her life October 4th at Wrights Chapel United Methodist Church at 10:00 a.m., located at 8063 Ladysmith Road, Ruther Glen, VA 22546. Alice will rest in peace with her mother Violet Widney who passed away in June 1986. Masks are REQUIRED for the service.



In Lieu of flowers, please make a donation to The Salvation Army or your local Hospice organization.



Arrangements by Cremation & Burial Society of PA, Inc.



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Sep. 26, 2021.