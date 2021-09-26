Cremation and Burial Society of Pennsylvania Harrisburg
Alice Johnson
Alice Louise Johnson, age 86, passed away peacefully September 19, 2021. She was born in October 1934 in Wilkinsburg, PA to Arthur and Violet Widney and lived the majority of her life in Fairfax and Ladysmith, VA. She was known in the community as "Ms. Alice". She was married to Jack Johnson for 34 years who preceded her in death in 2009.
Alice was active with the Daughters of the American Revolution and The Salvation Army. Woman's Auxiliary. Her hobbies included sewing, crocheting, knitting, jigsaw puzzles and crafts. She also enjoyed attending yard sales, auctions and flea markets.
Alice is survived by her sisters Dorothy Lyons and Virginia (Ginny) McCann and her brother Bill Widney, and 5 daughters and Sons-in-law, Linda and Brian Dodds, Karen and Alton Fountain, Janet Gormley, Donna and Greg Lannes and Laura and Wade Rhinehart as well as 13 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.
Please join us in celebrating her life October 4th at Wrights Chapel United Methodist Church at 10:00 a.m., located at 8063 Ladysmith Road, Ruther Glen, VA 22546. Alice will rest in peace with her mother Violet Widney who passed away in June 1986. Masks are REQUIRED for the service.
In Lieu of flowers, please make a donation to The Salvation Army or your local Hospice organization.
Arrangements by Cremation & Burial Society of PA, Inc.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Sep. 26, 2021.
Rest In Peace Alice. Will always remember the good times
Chris
October 3, 2021
My deepest condolences on your loss. Alice was so sweet. Her smile would light up a room. I always enjoyed seeing Alice whenever she came to our office. She will be missed.
Betsy Tingler
September 30, 2021
Mom, you always gave of yourself to put others first. You taught us all kinds of crafts, and fiber arts. You taught us how to bake and make candies. You taught us how to play cards and other games. You showed us what volunteer work means with your work with the Sal. Army Women's Auxilliary, the DAR, the PTA and other organizations you were involved with. You believed in extraordinary phenomena (UFOs), and knew there was more out there than meets the eye. May you rest in peace knowing the legacy you've left behind in your five daughters and their families. We love you and all you did for us.
JJ Gormley
Family
September 29, 2021
My deepest condolences to the family. Thoughts and prayers are with you.
Dawn Holdridge
September 28, 2021
Mom, Rest In Peace next to your Mom. You raised 5 beautiful, strong, independent women. Your sacrifices were many and your guidance was strong. You had the forethought and knowledge to provide advice to ensure we would succeed. Thank you for being there for me always. I´ll miss our time together.
Laura and Wade
September 26, 2021
Alice was always a bright light in my day. Sincere condolences to you all