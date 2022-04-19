Menu
Allan Baker
Allan Baker

Allan R. Baker, 89, of Woodford died Sunday, April 17, 2022 at Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center. Born in Caroline County, he was a member and deacon of 57 years at Bethany Baptist Church. He retired as meat manager after 35 years at Moore's Supermarket and 35 years at A & P grocery store. Mr. Baker was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Clark Baker. He is survived by two daughters, Carol Campbell (Larry) and Linda Baker Hungate (Curtis); two brothers, H C Baker and Walter Baker; a granddaughter, Erica Campbell; two great grandchildren, Ethan Foreman and Alexandrea Forman and a loving caretaker, Vickie Dixon. A funeral service will be held 11:00 am Friday, April 22, 2022 at Bethany Baptist Church, Spotsylvania with Rev. Susan McBride officiating. The family will receive friends 10:00 AM-11:00 am at the church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Sign register book online www.storkefuneralhome.com.

