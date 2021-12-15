Menu
Alma Lee Henderson
Covenant Funeral Service
4801 Jefferson Davis Highway
Fredericksburg, VA
Alma Lee Henderson

Alma Lee Henderson, 83, of Spotsylvania passed away on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Mary Washington Hospital.

Survivors include her children, Darla Bruce (Sunshine), Sheena Sullivan (Mike), Lisa Bourne (Chuck), Tammy Pemberton, Lana Bakker (Donnie), Allyson Winters (Dwayne); 20 grandchildren; and 35 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, David Henderson, Jr.

A service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, December 17 at Covenant Funeral Service Chapel, Fredericksburg. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery.

Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 15, 2021.
Dec
17
Visitation
12:00p.m.
Covenant Funeral Service
4801 Jefferson Davis Highway, Fredericksburg, VA
Dec
17
Service
1:00p.m.
Covenant Funeral Service
4801 Jefferson Davis Highway, Fredericksburg, VA
Covenant Funeral Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
so sorry. Sending hugs and prayers to you all.
Teresa Gray
December 22, 2021
I am so sorry to hear this all of you..if there is a ything I can do please let me know..You are all in my payers
Carolyn Lumpkin
Friend
December 15, 2021
