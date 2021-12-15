Alma Lee Henderson
Alma Lee Henderson, 83, of Spotsylvania passed away on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Mary Washington Hospital.
Survivors include her children, Darla Bruce (Sunshine), Sheena Sullivan (Mike), Lisa Bourne (Chuck), Tammy Pemberton, Lana Bakker (Donnie), Allyson Winters (Dwayne); 20 grandchildren; and 35 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, David Henderson, Jr.
A service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, December 17 at Covenant Funeral Service Chapel, Fredericksburg. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 15, 2021.