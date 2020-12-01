Menu
Almont Edward Lindsey Jr.
1930 - 2020
Almont Lindsey, Jr.

Almont Edward Lindsey, Jr. age 89 of Roswell, died November 28, 2020 at his residence. He was a veteran of the United States Army. He graduated from James Monroe High School in Fredericksburg, VA, then received his Doctorate degree from the University of Georgia. He founded The Lindsey Group, CPA Firm and was a member of Northbrook United Methodist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, Almont and Irene Lindsey. He is survived by his wife, Gwendolyn Jackson Lindsey; four children, Sara Catherine Lindsey, Almont Edward Lindsey III, Gwendolyn Lindsey Baird and Irene Lindsey Scales; 12 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Salvation Army or Northbrook United Methodist Church. A private family memorial service will be held. Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Roswell, GA. 770-645-1414 www.northsidechapel.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 1, 2020.
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Inc.
December 1, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
scott lindsey
Family
November 30, 2020