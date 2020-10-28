Dear Horace,

The psalmist tells us that, "Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his saints." (Psalm 116:15) She is only transitioned to her eternal home, to ever be with the Lord; and there she awaits you. The psalmist also said, "Lift up your heads, O ye gates; and be ye lift up, ye everlasting doors; and the King of glory shall come in." (Psalm 24:7) I say to you, keep your head and your heart lift up. You are not alone, the King of glory is with you. Be encouraged, and the strength of the Lord will see you through. Our deepest and heart felt sympathy.



Clinton and Ernestine Butler

Clinton Butler, Jr. Classmate October 26, 2020