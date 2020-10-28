Menu
Alvilidia McCaskill
1942 - 2020
BORN
1942
DIED
October 21, 2020
Alvilidia McCaskill

Alvilidia Ruth McCaskill, of Fredericksburg, VA, passed away on October 21, 2020. She was born in Tallahassee, FL, to the late Nathaniel and Olivia Ruth Anderson.

She was an active member of a Shiloh Baptist Church (Old Site). She supported her husband's military career and volunteered her talents doing community and charitable work. She was known as a kind and giving person.

She leaves behind her loving husband, COL (ret.) Horace McCaskill Jr, USA; two children, COL (ret.) Christopher Von McCaskill, USAR and Lydia Denise McCaskill; and a host of relatives and friends.

A viewing will be held at A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home, 200 Butternut Drive, Fredericksburg, VA, on Thursday, November 5th, at 5 PM followed by a funeral service at 6 PM. The burial will be held at Arlington Cemetery at a time yet to be determined. Instead of sending flowers, we ask that you donate to the American Cancer Association, P.O. Box 42040, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73123 or via the web at cancer.org.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
A. L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home - Fredericksburg
Horace & Family - Jane and I are saddened by Alvilidia's passing. Her warm smile, friendly waves in the neighborhood and love of Church and family will be greatly missed. May you be sustained by the many memories both of you shared. Our prayers and thoughts are with you and your family during this difficult time.
Peter & Jane Kolakowski
Acquaintance
October 27, 2020
May GOD continue to strengthen the McCaskill during these times.
Mr. & Mrs. Earl Thomas
Friend
October 26, 2020
Dear Horace,
The psalmist tells us that, "Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his saints." (Psalm 116:15) She is only transitioned to her eternal home, to ever be with the Lord; and there she awaits you. The psalmist also said, "Lift up your heads, O ye gates; and be ye lift up, ye everlasting doors; and the King of glory shall come in." (Psalm 24:7) I say to you, keep your head and your heart lift up. You are not alone, the King of glory is with you. Be encouraged, and the strength of the Lord will see you through. Our deepest and heart felt sympathy.

Clinton and Ernestine Butler
Clinton Butler, Jr.
Classmate
October 26, 2020
On behalf of A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home, we express our deepest condolences during this difficult time. We extend continued prayers of strength and comfort. Our thoughts are with your family.

A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home
October 26, 2020
Horace,

Our condolences and deepest sympathy are extended to you and your family. May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.

Hezekiah and Mary Richardson
Hezekiah Richardson
Friend
October 26, 2020
Dear Horace, Chris, and Denise,
Our entire family sends our heartfelt sympathy upon hearing of the passing of your dear Lidia. We feel in love with Lidia and your entire family more than 40 years ago, and will always cherish the times we spent together. She was so caring and loving to our children and she will be greatly missed. With much love, our prayers of comfort go out to you all. May she Rest In Peace. Reginald & Monica Smith and Family
Monica Smith
Friend
October 25, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Patricia McCaskill-Tucker
Family
October 25, 2020
Horace, Jr., my deepest sympathy to you and your family. I was truly sorry to hear of the passing of Alvilidia. May God provide comfort to you and the family during this sorrowful time.
Connie McCaskill
Family
October 25, 2020
May the beautiful memories of Alvilidia bring you and your family comfort and solace.
Patricia Nero
Friend
October 24, 2020
My sincere condolences to COL Horace & Family. He & Lidia we’re close friends for many years. We did community projects together and I shall never Lidia for her enthusiasm and aliveness. May her soul rest in eternal peace. Amen.
Clara Adams-Ender
Classmate
October 24, 2020
Our deepest sympathy is extended to Horace, the children and family members over Lidia’s passing. Our prayer of comfort and peace is lifted up for you through Christ.
Ray & Brenda Ross
Raymond Ross
Friend
October 24, 2020
Prayers for your family at this time. She was a caring beautiful soul that will be missed by all who knew her.
Martha Hawkins
Friend
October 24, 2020
May her soul rest in peace. I firmly believe that God accepted Alvilidia with open arms for all the good she has done for so many while she was on this earth. Sleep well good soldier of God.
Robert Warren
Friend
October 24, 2020
My condolences to the family. May God be a comfort during your time of bereavement. Much love from your family in Florida.
Cassandra Gant
Family
October 24, 2020
Sincere sympathy to the family. Continued prayers for the family.
Joyce Johnson
Acquaintance
October 24, 2020
Condolences to the family. May God’s bless you during this time.
Jennifer Alsop
Friend
October 24, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Odessa Williams
Friend
October 24, 2020
Condolences and prayers as you mourn and celebrate a life lived well and a well lived life.
Angela Sims
Acquaintance
October 23, 2020
So sorry for your loss she was a wonderful person and she will be missed. I will keep the family in prayer.❤
Jean Spruill
Friend
October 23, 2020