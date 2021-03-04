Alvin C. "Red" Knight
Alvin C. 'Red' Knight, 90, passed away Sunday, February 28, 2021.
Red was a long time resident of Falmouth. Growing up in Fredericksburg on Caroline St, he was the youngest son of James Joseph Knight and Mabel J. Ellett; and the brother of James Alfred Knight.
Red was a member of Fredericksburg's Elks, Knights of Pythias, and American Legion (Stafford). He attended James Monroe High School and enjoyed boxing and football. He served with the 82nd Airborne Division specializing in parachute assault operations, Ft. Bragg, NC (1948-1952). After his military service, he worked for the RF&P Railroad's 'Bridge Gang'. Red retired from Quantico as a civil servant with over 20 years of service and also from the Fredericksburg Auto Auction (Manheim).
Survived by wife of 63 years, Arlene Dodd Knight; children Steven Knight (Brenda) of Spotsylvania, Tracy Knight (Tammy) of Stafford, and Julie Knight Patton (Todd) of Stafford; six precious grandchildren Josh Knight (Meredith), Jason Knight, Carson Knight (Lauren), Travis Knight (Karla), Theodore Patton, and Haley Patton; and five great-grandchildren Jillian, Liam, Layla, Kylie and Nathan.
Red will be remembered for his love of family, boxing, fishing, sense of humor, singing and dancing; and his home away from home on Accokeek Creek.
Services at Quantico National Cemetery will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made directly to Falmouth Baptist Church, 302 Colonial Ave, Falmouth, VA 22405.
Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com
.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Mar. 4, 2021.