Alvin Donald Skinner, Sr.
Alvin Donald Skinner Sr., 79, of Spotsylvania County, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 3, 2021.
Born January 23, 1942, to Benjamin and Josephine Skinner, he was one of eight children. Alvin was so proud of his large family and spoke of his siblings often. The home where he grew up still stands today on the same land where he raised a large family of his own.
Alvin, or "Captain" as they called him, was a well-known carpenter, following in his father's footsteps, and his children after him. He said he was blessed to have worked for "the best man you could ever work for" building the Meadowbrook subdivision. Although he was proud of that work, and reflected on that time often, he was most proud of the home he built for his family. In Alvin's retirement he could always be found "piddling around" the house and yard. Alvin never met a stranger, the door was always open, and if you pulled out a deck of cards he'd play "splinter alllll day".
Alvin is survived by his wife of 60 years, Shirley Jean Skinner of Spotsylvania; children Alvin "Donald" Skinner (Chris), Rosie Drury "Sis", David Skinner (Sherry "Sugie"), William "Bill" Skinner (Linda), John Skinner (Teresa), and Kenneth Skinner (Rebecca); 12 Grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and lifelong friends.
A service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 10 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. Entombment will be held privately in Sunset Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers and in his honor, Alvin would want you to pour yourself a cold one, sit down and take a load off of your feet at the church on Cumberland Road.
Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com
.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Mar. 6, 2021.