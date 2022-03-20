Menu
Amanda Faye Hensel
1986 - 2022
BORN
1986
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Covenant Funeral Service
4801 Jefferson Davis Highway
Fredericksburg, VA
Amanda Faye Hensel

Amanda Faye Hensel, 35, of Fredericksburg left this world to join our Lord in Heaven on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at Mary Washington Hospital. She was born in Greensburg, PA on September 2, 1986, but lived most of her life in Virginia.

Amanda graduated from Fredericksburg Christian School in 2004 and was a Realtor with Keller Williams Realty.

Left to cherish her memory are her beloved children, Ella and Jaxon. She is also survived by her parents, Laurie and Jim Fetsko; father Robert Hensel; sisters Erica Magrini and Courtney Hensel; brother Bobby Hensel; boyfriend Antwaun Day; grandparents; and aunts, uncles, and cousins. She will be missed by so many who loved her dearly.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service at the funeral home.

Those planning an expression of sympathy may send donations to their favorite charity or Lifepoint Church of Fredericksburg in Amanda's memory.

Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Mar. 20, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
22
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Covenant Funeral Service
4801 Jefferson Davis Highway, Fredericksburg, VA
Mar
22
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Covenant Funeral Service
4801 Jefferson Davis Highway, Fredericksburg, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Covenant Funeral Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My is breaking for the family that is left behind. Her smile and her big heart will be greatly missed. With deepest sympathy for her parents, children and friends.
Michelle Wood McGuire
Work
March 21, 2022
Laurie and Jim, I am so very , very sorry for your loss. Prayers of comfort for y´all and your family . If I can do anything for you, please let me know.. Donna Slavey
Donna Slavey
Friend
March 21, 2022
Bill, Tammy and Alexa Crosby
March 19, 2022
