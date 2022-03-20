Amanda Faye Hensel
Amanda Faye Hensel, 35, of Fredericksburg left this world to join our Lord in Heaven on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at Mary Washington Hospital. She was born in Greensburg, PA on September 2, 1986, but lived most of her life in Virginia.
Amanda graduated from Fredericksburg Christian School in 2004 and was a Realtor with Keller Williams Realty.
Left to cherish her memory are her beloved children, Ella and Jaxon. She is also survived by her parents, Laurie and Jim Fetsko; father Robert Hensel; sisters Erica Magrini and Courtney Hensel; brother Bobby Hensel; boyfriend Antwaun Day; grandparents; and aunts, uncles, and cousins. She will be missed by so many who loved her dearly.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service at the funeral home.
Those planning an expression of sympathy may send donations to their favorite charity or Lifepoint Church of Fredericksburg in Amanda's memory.
Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Mar. 20, 2022.