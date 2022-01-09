Amilcar "Quique" Olmeda
Amilcar "Quique" Olmeda, 97, of Stafford passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at his home surrounded by family.
He was born in Comerio, Puerto Rico and was a long-time resident of New York City. He attended St. Sebastian Catholic Church in Woodside, Queens for many years serving as a Eucharistic Minister. He loved attending daily mass and socializing with his many friends. He retired as a tariff coordinator for Crossocean Shipping Company located in the World Trade Center prior to relocating to Stafford. He faithfully attended St. William of York Catholic Church for over 20 years where he was known as "Al" by many.
Quique, "Al," enjoyed reading, music of Puerto Rico, New York Yankees baseball, and gardening. He was a familiar face to the local churches in the area where he would proudly deliver his delicious tomatoes. He was a loving and devoted husband to Altagracia "Grace" for 63 years, as well as being her caregiver during the last years of her life. He was a devout Catholic and family man. He loved his numerous brothers, sister, nieces and nephews, and was a wonderful son to Rita and Eleuterio.
Survivors include his son Charles Velez (Kathy); daughter Grace Simpson and her immediate family Christie and Christopher "CJ" Crossland; brother Homero Olmeda; and his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at Covenant Funeral Home, Stafford. A service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 13 at St. William of York Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Mary Washington Hospice.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jan. 9, 2022.