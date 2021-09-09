Amos E. Morton



Amos Eugene Morton passed away on Monday, August 23, 2021.



Amos is survived by his children, Neal Chapman and Marie Chapman; siblings, Marie Truslow, Norman, and Ernest Morton; and a host of other relatives.



A viewing will be held at A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home, on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 10 AM followed by a funeral service at 11 AM. The interment will be held at Mt. Hope Baptist Church Cemetery.



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Sep. 9, 2021.