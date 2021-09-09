A. L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home - Fredericksburg
Amos E. Morton
Amos Eugene Morton passed away on Monday, August 23, 2021.
Amos is survived by his children, Neal Chapman and Marie Chapman; siblings, Marie Truslow, Norman, and Ernest Morton; and a host of other relatives.
A viewing will be held at A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home, on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 10 AM followed by a funeral service at 11 AM. The interment will be held at Mt. Hope Baptist Church Cemetery.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Sep. 9, 2021.
Only knew him from his activity at The Riverboat. Guess we will not have our foot race. He would have kicked my butt.
terry sanger
Friend
September 19, 2021
Sorry for your loss Willard and Amos were good friends now they are resting in Heaven together Blessings to all
Margaret Kessinger
Family
September 10, 2021
I am praying with you and standing with the Morton family although I am unable to be with you. We must trust God's plan when we can't see is hand. He's still our great and mighty God! Sending love your way!
Cynthia Akordor
September 10, 2021
Sending sincere condolences to all of the family during the loss of Amos Jr. He was family and a dear friend and race track buddy to my dad and brother. Peace and comfort to all
Gregory & Charlene Greenhow
Family
September 10, 2021
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Barbara Hamm
September 8, 2021
My condolences to the family. May the Lord comfort you in your grief.
Martha Pratt
Friend
September 7, 2021
To Neal and the rest of the family, Our deepest sympathy and love in the death of your beloved one.
Larry&Delzoria Hawkins
Friend
September 1, 2021
Uncle Amos was a very good uncle and there are memories that will never be forgotten when it comes to uncle Amos.
Rest In Peace unc c u on the other side.
Love Lo❤
Loretta Morton
Family
August 31, 2021
To Neal; Marie and Morton family, as the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. God's love upon you from me.
Genevieve Grinkley
Family
August 30, 2021
Dear Lord sending blessings to my family in the name of Jesus
Flukey Johnson
Family
August 30, 2021
Monty, you & your family are in my thoughts & prayers. I pray you hold onto the fun times you shared with your Uncle Amos. May those memories fill your hearts with much joy. Love always, Pam Johnson
J Pamela Johnson
August 28, 2021
On behalf of A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home, we express our deepest condolences during this difficult time. We extend continued prayers of strength and comfort. Our thoughts are with your family.
A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home
August 28, 2021
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Barbara Hamm
Family
August 25, 2021
To the Morton, Montague and Truslow Families,
During your bereavement, I wish to offer my condolences, prayers and deepest sympathy to each of you.
May God's grace (that's sufficient) grant each of you courage, faith and strength during this difficult time.