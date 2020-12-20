Ann Jenkins
Ann "A.J." Jenkins, 87, of Colonial Beach, passed away at the home of her daughter on Tuesday, December 15, 2020.
The daughter of the late Emmett H. Sacrey and Helen Anderson Lucas, she had retired from NSWC – Dahlgren. She was a member of Colonial Beach Women of the Moose Chapter 1636. She enjoyed reading, sewing and cooking and cherished time with her family.
Among her survivors are daughters, Patricia Moore and Roberta Moss (B.L. Moss); grandchildren, Benji Moss, Brian Moss, Richard Pemberton, Chuck Pemberton, Michael Moore and Anna Lassere and great grandchildren, Brooke Moss, Taylor Moss, Nathan Moss, Kirsten Moss, Logan Moore, Laney Moore and Derek Pemberton.
She was predeceased by her husband, Frankie James Jenkins and a daughter, Sharon Ann Lassere.
Memorial services will be private.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com
.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 20, 2020.