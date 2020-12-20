Menu
Ann A.J. Jenkins
1933 - 2020
BORN
1933
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Storke Funeral Home-Colonial Beach Chapel
131 3rd St
Colonial Beach, VA
Ann Jenkins

Ann "A.J." Jenkins, 87, of Colonial Beach, passed away at the home of her daughter on Tuesday, December 15, 2020.

The daughter of the late Emmett H. Sacrey and Helen Anderson Lucas, she had retired from NSWC – Dahlgren. She was a member of Colonial Beach Women of the Moose Chapter 1636. She enjoyed reading, sewing and cooking and cherished time with her family.

Among her survivors are daughters, Patricia Moore and Roberta Moss (B.L. Moss); grandchildren, Benji Moss, Brian Moss, Richard Pemberton, Chuck Pemberton, Michael Moore and Anna Lassere and great grandchildren, Brooke Moss, Taylor Moss, Nathan Moss, Kirsten Moss, Logan Moore, Laney Moore and Derek Pemberton.

She was predeceased by her husband, Frankie James Jenkins and a daughter, Sharon Ann Lassere.

Memorial services will be private.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com.

Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Storke Funeral Home-Colonial Beach Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I have had the pleasure of knowing your mom first as a patient then as a friend. Her straight talk, joy for living life to the fullest and her laughter are what I will always remember her for. My heartfelt sympathy for the sorrow you are feeling.
Heather Brown
December 24, 2020
We met Anne over 30yrs ago on our first trip to Colonial Beach Moose. We've always looked forward to meeting her at Moose conventions & meetings. She will greatly be missed. God bless her family.
Doreen & Tony Wallace
December 20, 2020
My deepest sympathies to you and family. May all of your good memories help you in time to come. My Mother (Mary lou Dickens) sends her deepest sympathies also. She will be missed.
Lynne Paradis
December 20, 2020
Roberta and family, I was so sorry to read of your sweet mother´s passing. My deepest condolences.
Janet Hall Townsley
December 20, 2020
James Lyles
December 20, 2020
