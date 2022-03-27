Anna Ellis



Anna Ellis, 64, of Spotsylvania, VA, departed this life on March 22, 2022, in Charlottesville, VA.



Mrs. Ellis is survived by her husband, Charles Ellis, Jr.; her daughter, Michelle Ellis; and a host of other relatives.



A viewing will be held at A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home in Fredericksburg, VA, on Monday, April 4, 2022, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM and one hour before the funeral service. A funeral service will be held at A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at 12:00 PM. The interment will be held at Sylvannah Baptist Church Cemetery.



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Mar. 27, 2022.