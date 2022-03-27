Anna Ellis, 64, of Spotsylvania, VA, departed this life on March 22, 2022, in Charlottesville, VA.
Mrs. Ellis is survived by her husband, Charles Ellis, Jr.; her daughter, Michelle Ellis; and a host of other relatives.
A viewing will be held at A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home in Fredericksburg, VA, on Monday, April 4, 2022, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM and one hour before the funeral service. A funeral service will be held at A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at 12:00 PM. The interment will be held at Sylvannah Baptist Church Cemetery.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Mar. 27, 2022.
A. L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home - Fredericksburg
200 Butternut Drive, Fredericksburg, VA
Apr
5
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home
VA
Funeral services provided by:
A. L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home - Fredericksburg
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by A. L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home - Fredericksburg.
12 Entries
Aunt Jo you will truly be missed, but I know you will always be watching over Maine & Michelle as well as the rest of the family. Thanks for all of the fun great memories I’ll forever cherish staying with you growing up. Love you
Ashley Ellis
Family
March 26, 2022
Sending Prayers, Comfort and Condolences doing this time of transition of your love one. May God be with you'll during this time of of bereavement may he be steadfast unmoveable always abiding. Weeping may endure for a night but joy cometh in the morning.(Psalms 30:5) Elder Twanna Thompson / Gray
Elder Twanna Gray
Acquaintance
March 26, 2022
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Pat and Rick Butler
Coworker
March 26, 2022
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Elaine Pratt
Friend
March 25, 2022
This really hurt me to my heart to hear the passing of you .I loved u since the day my mother and father had me and that will never fail..your smile lit up a room.and you being you was all that was needed..my beautiful aunt jo u will forever hold a special place in my heart..love always Quitrell(Tim's daughter)..my heart is so heavy for my cousins aunt's an uncle's.
Quitrell Washington
Family
March 25, 2022
To The Ellis Family: I Am So Sorry For Your Deepest Loss. May God Wrap His Loving Arms Around The Entire Ellis Family. At Your Time Of Bereavement. Burnetta Chew
Burnetta Chew
Neighbor
March 25, 2022
My heart is so heavy can't believe you're gone, I'm going to miss you but as dad use to say I will keep my head up love you jo, Your sis gina
Regina Ellis
Sister
March 25, 2022
My deepest condolences to uncle Charles and Michelle I will continue to pray for the both of you during this difficult time. Jo will be missed by everyone. I love you all.
Shantae Ellis
Family
March 25, 2022
Anna (Jo) was a wonderful woman ,she always had a smile on her face. Love you my sister ,may you rest in peace.
Wendy Anderson
Sister
March 25, 2022
Sending my condolences & prayers❤
Peaches Wright
Family
March 25, 2022
On behalf of A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home, we express our deepest condolences during this difficult time. We extend continued prayers of strength and comfort. Our thoughts are with your family.