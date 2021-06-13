Anna Maddox
Anna Elizabeth Maddox, passed away peacefully at home on April 15, 2021 in Augusta, GA at the age of 90. Anna is the mother of Jo Dezeeuw (Pat), John Maddox III (Kathy), Sharon Torres and Susan Lariscy, seven grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. Anna was born on October 14, 1930 in Ashland, Kentucky to Raymond and Clotine VanBibber. Anna was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, John Robert Maddox, Jr. Anna was a member and past Youth Group Leader of Ramoth Baptist Church in Stafford, VA. A memorial service is scheduled for June 26 at 11:00 AM at Ramoth Baptist Church. Pastor Paige Bowman will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Anna's life. Social distancing is encouraged, wearing of masks is optional. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Alzheimer's Association
at www.alz.org
or St Joseph Hospice, LLC in Augusta, GA.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jun. 13, 2021.