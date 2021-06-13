Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Free Lance - Star
The Free Lance - Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Anna Maddox
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
Anna Maddox

Anna Elizabeth Maddox, passed away peacefully at home on April 15, 2021 in Augusta, GA at the age of 90. Anna is the mother of Jo Dezeeuw (Pat), John Maddox III (Kathy), Sharon Torres and Susan Lariscy, seven grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. Anna was born on October 14, 1930 in Ashland, Kentucky to Raymond and Clotine VanBibber. Anna was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, John Robert Maddox, Jr. Anna was a member and past Youth Group Leader of Ramoth Baptist Church in Stafford, VA. A memorial service is scheduled for June 26 at 11:00 AM at Ramoth Baptist Church. Pastor Paige Bowman will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Anna's life. Social distancing is encouraged, wearing of masks is optional. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org or St Joseph Hospice, LLC in Augusta, GA.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jun. 13, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Sharon, I absolutely loved seeing pictures of you and your Mom on FB. She always looked so very happy. It's so hard to say goodbye to your Mama. I lost mine a few years ago. This is a beautiful obituary. Love you my friend.
Jean Hill Graham
Friend
June 13, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results