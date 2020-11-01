Annabell Beasley Thomas
Annabell Thomas, 88, of Spotsylvania County passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020 at Cardinal Village.
Annabell was a retired cafeteria worker for the Spotsylvania County Public Schools, a member of Hebron Baptist Church, and a former member of Spotswood Baptist Church. She loved sewing, making crafts, and baking.
Survivors include her children, Zackary "Lee" Thomas (Janice), James A. Thomas (Robin), and Nelson O. Thomas (Natalie); grandchildren Michael Thomas, Brandon Thomas (Missy), Jonathan Thomas (Jenny Replogle), Tori Thomas Werner (Matthew), Nathan Thomas (Evelyn), and Andrew Thomas; and 11 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Zack Thomas; brother James Beasley; and her parents, Oliver and Maude Beasley.
A service will be held at 1pm on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hebron Baptist Church, 6431 Courthouse Rd, Spotsylvania Courthouse, VA 22551.
Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Nov. 1, 2020.