Anne Burnette Brooks Brauer
Anne Burnette Brooks Brauer, 92, of Fredericksburg passed away on Sunday, December 19, 2021. She was born on May 16, 1929 at her family home, Rivercrest, located on the Rappahannock River in Stafford County.
Anne was educated in local schools in both Stafford and Fredericksburg where she graduated in 1946. She was a cradle Episcopalian at St. George's church in Fredericksburg. Anne started working at the age of 17 in the families' real estate companies with her uncles, Julian Brooks and Elliott Brooks. During her career Anne took real estate courses at a variety of universities. Anne opened her first office as a Real Estate Broker in the basement of her home on Kenmore Avenue in 1964. She expanded her career by becoming an appraiser where she was accepted by the Veteran Administration (VA) to do home appraisals for Virginia under the Roanoke office of the VA. She earned her RM, later called SRA, under the American Institute of Appraisers, Chicago. She was a member of Fredericksburg Real Estate Board and served a term as president to the local group. She was devoted to her work, and enjoyed working for people to obtain their VA loans. She was the second woman in the state of Virginia to receive recognition to work Veteran loans.
Anne called herself blessed with the talents that were God given. She had a great love for all kinds of music, especially jazz, but she also loved the waltz and opera. Her grandfather was a professional musician as a young man and she attributed her love of music from him. She sang in both the junior and senior choir at St. George's. Her other passion was art which she did not take up until the 1960's as a hobby and did receive a few ribbons for her paintings. Anne also enjoyed writing and published several books. Anne traveled to many countries to experience the art and culture of each country. Her favorite motto was "This is the day the Lord has made, let us rejoice and be glad in it."
Survivors include her three children, Karen Knight, Burnette Covert, and John Brauer, Jr. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 47 years, John T. Brauer, Sr.; and her grandson, Andrew Knight.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A service will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at St. George's Episcopal Church. Interment will follow in Falmouth Cemetery.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 21, 2021.