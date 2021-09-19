Anne Carter
Anne Louise Collier Carter, 79, of Ruther Glen died Wed. Sept. 15, 2021 at Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center. Born in Spotsylvania, she was a member of County Line Baptist Church and had been a hairdresser for 20 years. Anne loved the beach, old westerns, gospel and country music. Anne's husband of 40 years, Earnest C Carter preceded her in death. She was the beloved mother to her children, Patricia Trayham, Herbert Galyen, Jr., Rufus Galyen, Betty Ganoe, and Thelma Campbell; step-son, Chris Carter; three sisters, Mary Napier, Linda Morrow and Betty Collier; six brothers, Ronnie, David, Donnie, Churchill, Larry, and Marvin Collier; twelve grandchildren, Richie, Johnathan, Mark, Chasity, Sarah, Brian, Dianna, Sarah, Brandie, Anthony, Jennifer and Robbie and many great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a son, Tony Galyen and six brothers, Charlie, Michael, Sony, Nelson, Otis and Glen Roy. A funeral service will be held 2 pm Tue. Sept. 21, 2021 at County Line Baptist Church with Pastor Dave Williamson officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Sign register book online www.storkefuneralhome.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Sep. 19, 2021.