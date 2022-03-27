Anne Jennings
Anne Jennings (née Paterson) was born on September 14, 1950 to Rebecca and John Paterson in Kilmarnock, Scotland. Anne passed from this world to Heaven on Friday, March 25, 2022.
The Paterson family moved to East Kilbride, Scotland where she grew up. Anne went on to earn her bachelor's degree and teaching certificate at the local University. Her first teaching position was at the school she had grown up in and she was happy to be teaching the children of the local community where she lived and worked. Anne wanted to see the world and applied for positions in Australia and with the British Army. The first opportunity to move came with an offer from British Army on the Rhine in West Germany as a teacher.
Little did she know the forces of God were coming together and she met and married the love of her life, David Jennings, a United States Army officer assigned in the British sector. They were married on October 22, 1976 in East Kilbride and started seeing the world through the eyes of the U.S. Army where David served for 21+ years.
Her daughter Kirsty was born on October 4, 1979 in Radford, Virginia where Anne was serving as a Red Cross volunteer. Kirsty fittingly came home on October 31, 1979.
Anne was a member of Stafford County Christian Church. During her life, she had many talents and lifeworks: she taught kindergarten through second grade, was a Sunday school teacher, weaved wheat, was an ice rink monitor, Red Cross volunteer, full-time volunteer at SANG Base pharmacy, supported the chaplains' activities and counsel when overseas, and volunteered at various activities associated with the U.S. Army and installations. She enjoyed being engaged with her family and friends and remained faithful to her belief in God, Country, and family.
She is deeply missed by her family and those who knew her. May God Bless all who knew and loved her.
Survivors include her husband, David; daughter Kirsty; son-in-law Earl Smith; three grandchildren, Matthew, Colton, and Kellan; sister-in-law Janna Holley; and one nephew Ross Holley.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Rebecca and John Paterson.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, March 28, 2022 at Covenant Funeral Service, Stafford. A service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 29 at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Quantico National Cemetery.
Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com
.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Mar. 27, 2022.