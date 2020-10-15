Anne Wake Milby
Anne Wake Milby, 82, left for her eternal home on Saturday, October 10, 2020. Born on April 22, 1938 to the late Willard and Thelma Wake, Anne was born and raised in Amburg where she graduated from Middlesex High School and then went to Johnston-Willis Hospital's School of Nursing, graduating in 1959. She treasured those nursing school friendships till the end. Anne was the youngest of five children, three preceded her in death, Bowdoin, Louise and Herman.
Anne was gentle, warmhearted, organized, intelligent and involved. She was an active member of Fredericksburg United Methodist Church, member of the Wayfarers class and volunteered at the food pantry and community dinners. She was proud to be a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Professionally, she worked as a nurse at MWHC, the State of VA Health Department as well as the Stafford School System.
Anne traveled extensively and loved her trips. She also truly enjoyed life's simple pleasures – reading, music (especially Elvis, Neil Diamond and Elton John), nature, bird watching, lunch outings with friends, genealogy and her roses (pink and red). Anne had an uncanny ability to connect with all people in a memorable and positive way. What she loved most of all was time spent with family especially her grandsons, who could do no wrong in her eyes. Affectionately known as "Grame", her purse always contained a bag of hard candy which Trey and Lukas frequently visited. Although they love candy, they love their Grame more.
Survivors include her high school sweetheart and husband of over 60 years, William "Bootsie"; son Billy Milby (Judy); daughter Mary Self; two grandsons, Trey and Lukas Milby; her big brother, John Wake (Carolyn) of Deltaville; and many loving nieces, nephews, neighbors and friends.
The family will receive friends from 10:30 to 11:30 am on Friday, October 16, 2020 at Fredericksburg United Methodist Church. A service will follow at 12 pm at the church, 308 Hanover Street Fredericksburg VA, 22401. Burial will take place on Saturday, October 17, 2020. Details can be found on Covenant's website. All are welcome.
Due to COVID-19 protocols, register here to attend the church portion: http://fumcva.org/funeral
The family would like to give thanks for the kindness and support received by many, but especially for the healthcare workers that cared for Anne (and us) in these final months.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Clarksbury United Methodist Church in Deltaville or Middlesex Pet Friends for Life.
Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Oct. 15, 2020.