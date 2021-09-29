Anthony Quinn Bullock
Anthony Quinn Bullock, 48 of Stafford passed away at Mary Washington Hospital on September 24, 2021.
He is survived by his wife, Evelyn; two sisters, Carol Curtis and Christy Russell; brother, Carlton Bullock Jr.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Mullins and Thompson Funeral Service, Fredericksburg Chapel from 3-5:00 pm, with a celebration of life starting at 4:00 pm. A private graveside will be held in Quantico National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to your local animal rescue for Anthony's love of cats and dogs.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Sep. 29, 2021.