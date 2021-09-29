Menu
Anthony Quinn Bullock
FUNERAL HOME
Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service
1621 Jefferson Davis Highway
Fredericksburg, VA
Anthony Quinn Bullock

Anthony Quinn Bullock, 48 of Stafford passed away at Mary Washington Hospital on September 24, 2021.

He is survived by his wife, Evelyn; two sisters, Carol Curtis and Christy Russell; brother, Carlton Bullock Jr.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Mullins and Thompson Funeral Service, Fredericksburg Chapel from 3-5:00 pm, with a celebration of life starting at 4:00 pm. A private graveside will be held in Quantico National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to your local animal rescue for Anthony's love of cats and dogs.

Online condolences may be sent at www.mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Sep. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
3
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service
1621 Jefferson Davis Highway, Fredericksburg, VA
Oct
3
Celebration of Life
4:00p.m.
Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service
1621 Jefferson Davis Highway, Fredericksburg, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service
