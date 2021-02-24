Menu
Anthony Smith "Epp" Pritchett
Anthony "Epp" Smith Pritchett

With deepest sorrow, we announce that Anthony "Epp" Smith Pritchett, 52, our most beloved dad, son, brother, family member and friend passed suddenly on Saturday, February 20, 2021.

Born in Fredericksburg, he was employed with Brent Scarbrough & Company as an Equipment Operator.

An avid hunter and fisherman, he loved the outdoors and having a good time. He was also an outstanding softball player and was selected All-American 2nd baseman in the Class "C" ASA Nationals in Kalamazoo, MI in 1992.

He was preceded in death by his father, Roy W. Pritchett, Jr.

Epp will be missed everyday by his daughter, Skylar Elise Pritchett of Orange; his mother and stepfather, Ellen and Bob Schwartz of Locust Grove; his sisters, Wendi Wolfrey (Conway) of Burr Hill and Cindy Fayard of Locust Grove; nephews, Jackson Wolfrey and Parker Wolfrey of Burr Hill; and nieces, Maci Fayard and Laney Fayard of Locust Grove.

The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. and 12:30-2 p.m. on Friday, February 26 at Johnson Funeral Home, Locust Grove. A funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Reverend Peyton Wiltshire will officiate. Burial will follow at Zoar Baptist Church Cemetery, Locust Grove.

Pallbearers will be Conway Wolfrey, Jackson Wolfrey, Parker Wolfrey, Lewis Curtis Jr, Troy Carr, Gary Carr, Ronnie Carr, and Bert Brooking.

The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to Zoar Baptist Church Cemetery fund. Online guestbook is available at johnsoncares.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Feb. 24, 2021.
i worked with Pep at s.w Rogers.Epp was a good friend of mine and he was my foreman.he would pick me up and take me home.i will truly miss him.we were real good buddies.my condolences to the Family. Fly High my Friend! u touched my life in so many ways my brother..
Frederick poles
February 28, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Johnny Bowers
Classmate
February 25, 2021
To the family, I am so sorry to hear of the loss of Anthony, your father, son, brother, uncle. May God's peace and comfort surround you at this difficult time. Janet Reddish Hyler (cousin)
Janet Reddish Hyler
February 25, 2021
I am so very sorry for your loss. God Bless You, Pam
Pam Meadows
February 24, 2021
