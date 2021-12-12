Anthony Ventolo
Anthony "Tony" John Ventolo, 83, of King George, VA passed away on Decemeber 6, 2021.
Born on August 15, 1938 in Jersey City, NJ to the late Peter Gerald Ventolo and Rose Cassano Ventolo.
Tony retired from the United States Navy where his last position was at the Naval Support Facility in Dahlgren, VA. He was a member of the former Sacred Heart Church on the Naval Base in Dahlgren, VA. He then joined the parish at St. Anthony of Padua Mission Catholic Church in King George, VA. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, American Legion, and the VFW. He was an avid NY Giants fan. He enjoyed bowling, golfing, feeding and watching the wildlife from his porch. Most of all, he loved spending time with his children, grandchildren, and extended family.
He is survived by his Children; Tina Marie Ventolo Baker (Hank Hiner), Peter Gerald Ventolo (Monica), Anthony Joseph Ventolo, and Randia Jeanine Ventolo (Joshua Rawe). Siblings; Robert Ventolo. Margaret Matcovich (Richard). Grandchildren; Kristy Marie Baker, Andre Tyler Ventolo, Isaiah Anthony Ventolo, Hollie June Ventolo, Anthony John Ventolo, Kelly Marie Giltner, Elberto Randall, and Rosalie Randall. Also survived by several Great-Grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and his best friend, and neighbor, Art Funk.
He is preceded in death by his Parents. Wife, Margaret June Ventolo. Daughter, Margaret Rose Ventolo. Brother, John Ventolo. Great-Grandson, Grey Branson Baker. Son-In-Law, Orvis "Chuck" Baker.
The family will receive friends from 6pm-8pm on December 21 at Storke Funeral Home, King George Chapel with a Vigil Service beginning at 6pm. A Mass will be held at 10am on December 22 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in King George. Burial to follow at Quantico at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Anthony of Padua, 9140 St. Anthony's Road, King George, VA 22485. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 12, 2021.