Antonia "Toni" Chandler
Antonia "Toni" Chandler passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side on October 7, 2021.
Toni was born on July 31, 1950 in Summit, NJ to the late Anthony and Josephine Caporaso. Toni attended Old Dominion University where she met her husband of 50 years, Clifford "Buddy" Chandler. In 1973, the family chose Fredericksburg as their home where she devoted her time to the community and the raising of her 2 children. Toni loved working with the students at JM High School and promoting the value of education. She was a faithful servant and contributor to church and community activities. But by far her biggest joy was being a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
Despite many years of battling kidney disease, breast cancer and Alzheimer's, Toni exhibited an amazing resiliency and faithfulness throughout her journey. Her strength will live on through everyone she touched.
Survivors include her husband, Clifford "Buddy" Chandler; children Clifford and Alison Chandler; grandchildren Carsyn and Paityn Perry; sister Ann Ochs (Art); brother John Caporaso; sister-in-laws Theresa Abel and Linda Graninger; six nieces; and five nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. The service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 10 at the funeral home chapel. Interment will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 13 in Oak Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please feel free to contribute to the National Kidney Foundation
Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Oct. 8, 2021.