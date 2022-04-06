Menu
April Fields
FUNERAL HOME
A. L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home - Fredericksburg
200 Butternut Drive
Fredericksburg, VA
April Fields

April Fields, 49, of Tappahannock, VA, departed this life on March 29, 2022.

She leaves to cherish her memories to her children, Mariah Fields, and Myles Berry; father, Hobert Fields; grandmother, Mozelle Fields; grandfather, Lindburgh C. Bundy; two grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.

A viewing will be held at A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home on Friday, April 8, 2022, at 10 AM followed by a funeral service at 11 AM.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Apr. 6, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
A. L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home - Fredericksburg
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our condolences to the family.
Debra Parker McNeil
Friend
April 1, 2022
Our condolences to the family.
Deborah Hawthorne
Friend
April 1, 2022
My condolences from the Grant family to yours. God bless
Curtis Grant
Friend
March 31, 2022
My condolences and prayers to the family.
Deborah Edwards
Friend
March 31, 2022
On behalf of A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home, we express our deepest condolences during this difficult time. We extend continued prayers of strength and comfort. Our thoughts are with your family.

A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home
March 31, 2022
