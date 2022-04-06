April Fields



April Fields, 49, of Tappahannock, VA, departed this life on March 29, 2022.



She leaves to cherish her memories to her children, Mariah Fields, and Myles Berry; father, Hobert Fields; grandmother, Mozelle Fields; grandfather, Lindburgh C. Bundy; two grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.



A viewing will be held at A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home on Friday, April 8, 2022, at 10 AM followed by a funeral service at 11 AM.



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Apr. 6, 2022.