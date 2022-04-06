A. L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home - Fredericksburg
200 Butternut Drive
Fredericksburg, VA
April Fields
April Fields, 49, of Tappahannock, VA, departed this life on March 29, 2022.
She leaves to cherish her memories to her children, Mariah Fields, and Myles Berry; father, Hobert Fields; grandmother, Mozelle Fields; grandfather, Lindburgh C. Bundy; two grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.
A viewing will be held at A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home on Friday, April 8, 2022, at 10 AM followed by a funeral service at 11 AM.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Apr. 6, 2022.