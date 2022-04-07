Archie Ray Jenkins, Jr.
Archie Ray Jenkins, Jr., 62, of Fredericksburg passed away on Friday, April 1, 2022 at Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center.
Before his passing, Archie owned a tree service and continued his time outdoors while camping and fishing. He also enjoyed hotrods, playing pool and poker, and spending time with his family, especially his boys and grandchildren. Archie was known in the family for making everyone laugh and having a good time.
Survivors include his children, Christopher, Patrick, Matthew, Jeffrey, Gregory, and Benjamin; grandchildren Justin, Macie, Aaliyah, Jeffrey, Ethan, Natalie, Matthew, Benny Jr., Solan, Faith, Isabelle, Madelynn, and Maddie; sister Wanda Reid; and step-father William Shanner.
He was preceded in death by his father, Archie Ray Jenkins Sr., mother Eleanor Shanner; and sister Donna Roy.
The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, April 10, 2022 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 11 at the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery.
Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com
.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Apr. 7, 2022.