Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Free Lance - Star
The Free Lance - Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ardith Pearl Wotring Jarrett
1945 - 2022
BORN
1945
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Covenant Funeral Service
4801 Jefferson Davis Highway
Fredericksburg, VA
Ardith Pearl Wotring Jarrett

Ardith Pearl Wotring Jarrett, 76, of Fredericksburg passed away on Friday, January 7, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on September 20, 1945 in Aurora, West Virginia to the late King and Leona Harsh Wotring.

Ardith enjoyed crafts, especially for Christmas. She also enjoyed baking cookies for everyone. Ardith was very active in the county, she was the president of the Spotsylvania County Crime Prevention Council and was also the president of the Spotsylvania County Neighborhood Watch Program. Ardith was employed by the Federal Government with the Defense Threat Reduction Agency for 35 years.

Ardith, known as "Sis" by her immediate family, is survived by her two brothers, John Harsh (Ella Bliss) of West Virginia and Tom Wotring of Fredericksburg; nephews Charles Wotring (Elizabeth) of Martinsville and Joseph Wotring of Fredericksburg; great-niece Kellene Wotring; nephew Connor Wotring; and numerous friends locally, in Dale City and beyond. She was a friend to everyone.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, January 14, 2022 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at the funeral home chapel. Interment will be private. At the request of the family, masks are required to attend all services.

Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jan. 12, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
14
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Covenant Funeral Service
4801 Jefferson Davis Highway, Fredericksburg, VA
Jan
15
Service
10:00a.m.
Covenant Funeral Service
4801 Jefferson Davis Highway, Fredericksburg, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Covenant Funeral Service
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Covenant Funeral Service.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Carol HiteSmith/Richard Malloy
January 12, 2022
We both are sorry for the loss I remember the great times we had growing up together
Roger and Sue Ann Snyder
Family
January 12, 2022
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results