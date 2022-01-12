Ardith Pearl Wotring Jarrett
Ardith Pearl Wotring Jarrett, 76, of Fredericksburg passed away on Friday, January 7, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on September 20, 1945 in Aurora, West Virginia to the late King and Leona Harsh Wotring.
Ardith enjoyed crafts, especially for Christmas. She also enjoyed baking cookies for everyone. Ardith was very active in the county, she was the president of the Spotsylvania County Crime Prevention Council and was also the president of the Spotsylvania County Neighborhood Watch Program. Ardith was employed by the Federal Government with the Defense Threat Reduction Agency for 35 years.
Ardith, known as "Sis" by her immediate family, is survived by her two brothers, John Harsh (Ella Bliss) of West Virginia and Tom Wotring of Fredericksburg; nephews Charles Wotring (Elizabeth) of Martinsville and Joseph Wotring of Fredericksburg; great-niece Kellene Wotring; nephew Connor Wotring; and numerous friends locally, in Dale City and beyond. She was a friend to everyone.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, January 14, 2022 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at the funeral home chapel. Interment will be private. At the request of the family, masks are required to attend all services.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jan. 12, 2022.