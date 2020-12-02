Arthur E. Thompson, Jr



Arthur E. Thompson 78 years old of Providence Rhode Island, formerly of Partlow, VA, went home to be with the Lord on November 19, 2020 at Genesis Healthcare in Providence. He was born on September 2, 1942 and was affectionately known as Junior.



He joined First New Hope Baptist Church in Partlow at an early age and attended John J. Wright School. He later was employed at Quantico, VA Mess Hall and also worked at Mary Washington Hospital during its construction. After moving to Rhode Island he continued to visit relatives in Virginia.



Arthur was preceded in death by his parents Annie & Arthur Thompson, grandparents, and siblings Lucille Wigglesworth, Mary Wigglesworth Lewis, LeRoy Thompson, Robert K. Lewis, Sheila T. Quick, Shirley T. Jackson, and Reginald L. Thompson, who departed this life two months ago.



He is survived by his brothers Bernard Peter Thompson of Waldorf, MD., Vernon L. Thompson of Woodbridge and Michael H. Thompson of Spotsylvania, his children Kenneth & Chris Hazzard, Tarsha & Audrey Johnson all of Providence, Rhode Island, 21 grandchildren, 7 great great grandchildren, 2 brothers in law, James T. Lewis and Arthur Jackson of Spotsylvania, 1 aunt, Beatrice Lewis of Beaverdam and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.



The family thanks his caregivers, June Prim and the Hackney sisters for all they did for him.



No funeral is planned; a Memorial Service will be held at a later date.



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 2, 2020.