Arthur Thomas "Tom" Pugh
Arthur Thomas "Tom" Pugh, 65, a longtime resident of Fredericksburg passed away on Saturday, March 6, 2021 surrounded by his family at Mary Washington Hospital.
Tom was born in Picayune, MS, to Dorothy and Burvin Pugh on June 16, 1955. He was raised in Gulf Breeze, FL, and graduated from Gulf Breeze High school in 1973, he then attended college at the University of West Florida where he graduated with degrees in Accounting and Economics in 1979. He worked for several different financing companies and banks throughout his career, and was a partner in a startup company. Tom's career took him from Orlando, FL, to Washington D.C., to Sacramento, CA, back to D.C., with his longest tenure being at Capital Source Bank at PacWest Bank, originally in Chevy Chase, MD. He had a passion for helping people achieve and afford their life goals and was able to do this right up until his last days. Tom was a long-time member of St. George's Episcopal Church and was a regular sight with his golf clubs at the Fredericksburg Country Club. Throughout his life Tom was an avid fisherman, a talented artist, and an amateur astronomer. Recently he became a member of the Planetary Society. He also loved spending time with his family and dogs.
Tom is survived by his wife of 35 years, Leslie Pugh. Leslie and Tom met in Orlando and quickly fell in love, the two shared countless adventures from then on out. Tom is also survived by his sons, Thomas Pugh (Andrea) of Richmond, and George Pugh of Stafford; his sister, Linda Downing (Fred) of Valdosta, GA; his brother, Burvin Pugh (Donna) of Travelers Rest, SC. He will also be missed by his extended family, including 3 siblings-in-law; seven nieces; and three nephews. Lastly, he is survived by his dog Binxie, a shepherd-beagle mix. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dorothy and Burvin Pugh.
A private service for his life and memorial, will be held at 11 am on Friday, March 12, 2021 at St. George's Episcopal Church. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, this ceremony is for family, but a live stream will be available on the St. George's Episcopal Church website at www.stgeorgesepiscopal.net
. Interment will follow in Falmouth Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held later this year.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
at www.cancer.org
, or the Falmouth Cemetery Maintenance Fund c/o W.G. Shelton Jr, 2220 Warrenton Rd, Fredericksburg, VA 22406.
A link for the livestream and online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com
.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Mar. 11, 2021.